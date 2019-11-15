Global Orthokeratology Lens Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

Ortho-K is a non-surgical refractive treatment. In order to correct your short-sightedness and astigmatism, the cornea has to be re-shaped. Our optometrists tailor your Ortho-k lenses with highly permeable lens materials according to the precise measurement by the Corneal Topographer.

The classification of Orthokeratology Lens includes Boston Material, Paragon Material and Others Material, and the proportion of Boston Material in 2017 is about 84%, and the proportion is in steady from 2012 to 2017. Orthokeratology Lens is widely used in teenagers and adults. The most proportion of Orthokeratology Lens is teenager, and the sales in 2017 are 483 K Pairs.

China is the largest consumption country with market share about 43%. Following North America, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16.64%.

Market competition is intense. Autek, EUCLID, Paragon, Alpha Corporation, Lucid Korea, Brighten Optix, Contex and Procornea are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Autek

EUCLID

Paragon

Alpha Corporation

Lucid Korea

Brighten Optix

Contex

