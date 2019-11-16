Global Orthopedic Orthotics Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global “Orthopedic Orthotics Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Orthopedic Orthotics is a specialty within the medical field concerned with the design, manufacture and application of Orthotics. It is an externally applied device used to modify the structural and functional characteristics of the neuromuscular and skeletal system.

The classification of Orthopedic Orthotics includes Upper-limb Orthoses, Lower-limb Orthoses and Spinal Orthoses. With high chance of injury in lower-limb, lower-limb orthotics occupies more than 60% market share in 2016, and the proportion of upper-limb orthoses in 2016 is about 20.7%.

There are many manufacturers with small scale in China. The market is chaos and a market adjustment is expected in the future, and this phenomenon also appears in other developing countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DJO Global

Ottobock

Ossur

DeRoyal Industries

Medi

Breg

Thuasne

ORTEC

Aspen

Adhenor

Rcai

Huici Medical

Nakamura Brace

CSJBJZ

WuHan JiShi Orthopedic Orthotics Market by Types

Upper-limb Orthoses

Lower-limb Orthoses

Spinal Orthoses Orthopedic Orthotics Market by Applications

Functional Recovery