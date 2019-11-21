 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Ostomy Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

By Joann Wilson on November 21, 2019

Ostomy_tagg

Global “Ostomy Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Ostomy market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Ostomy industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Ostomy Market:

  • Coloplast
  • Hollister
  • ConvaTec
  • B. Braun

    Know About Ostomy Market: 

    An ostomy is a surgical procedure undertaken to create an opening or stoma on the abdominal wall for waste products to move out of the body. It is useful in case of certain diseases of the digestive and urinary system. Ostomy can either be temporary or permanent depending on the purpose for which it is undertaken. A temporary ostomy gives an organ time to heal while a permanent ostomy acts as a mode of waste excretion for life. Depending on the area that is operated upon, ostomy can be classified into three types namely colostomy, ileostomy and urostomy. The market for ostomy is commonly called ostomy care and involves the market for ostomy bags or pouches and accessories to go with. Pouching systems for ostomy may include a one-piece or two-piece system, while accessories required could be convex inserts, ostomy belts, pouch covers, skin barrier, skin barrier paste, tapes and adhesive remover.Factors such as the high incidence of bladder/colorectal cancer/inflammatory bowel disease; growing number of awareness programs to educate patients regarding the use of ostomy products; and efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are driving the growth of the market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios in most developing countries and discomfort and other issues associated with the use of ostomy bags are expected to restrain the growth of this marketIn 2018, the global Ostomy market size was 2860 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4020 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% between 2019 and 2025.

    Ostomy Market by Applications:

  • Pouches
  • Accessories

    Ostomy Market by Types:

  • Colostomy
  • Ileostomy
  • Urostomy

    Regions covered in the Ostomy Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Ostomy Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Ostomy Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Ostomy Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Ostomy Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Ostomy Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Ostomy Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Ostomy Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Ostomy Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Ostomy Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Ostomy Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Ostomy Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Ostomy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Ostomy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Ostomy Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Ostomy Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Ostomy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Ostomy Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Ostomy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Ostomy Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Ostomy Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ostomy Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Ostomy Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Ostomy Revenue by Product
    4.3 Ostomy Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Ostomy Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Ostomy by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Ostomy Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Ostomy Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Ostomy by Product
    6.3 North America Ostomy by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Ostomy by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Ostomy Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Ostomy Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Ostomy by Product
    7.3 Europe Ostomy by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Ostomy by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ostomy Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ostomy Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Ostomy by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Ostomy by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Ostomy by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Ostomy Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Ostomy Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Ostomy by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Ostomy by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Ostomy by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ostomy Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ostomy Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Ostomy by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Ostomy by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Ostomy Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Ostomy Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Ostomy Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Ostomy Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Ostomy Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Ostomy Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Ostomy Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Ostomy Forecast
    12.5 Europe Ostomy Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Ostomy Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Ostomy Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Ostomy Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Ostomy Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

