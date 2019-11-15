Global Overhead Cranes Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global "Overhead Cranes Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Overhead Cranes is a type of crane found in industrial environments. An overhead crane consists of parallel runways with a traveling bridge spanning the gap. A hoist, the lifting component of a crane, travels along the bridge. If the bridge is rigidly supported on two or more legs running on a fixed rail at ground level, the crane is called a gantry crane (USA, ASME B30 series) or a goliath crane (UK, BS 466).

China occupied 51.42% of the Asia-Pacific consumption market in 2017 with a CAGR of 1.38% for the past four years. India also shows strong growth momentum.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Overhead Cranes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the Asia-Pacific Overhead Cranes revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Overhead Cranes.

KITO GROUP

Konecranes

Terex

GH Crane & Components

ABUS

Eilbeck Cranes

Gorbel

ZPMC

Jinrui

Weihua

Henan Mine

Henan Shengqi Overhead Cranes Market by Types

Single-girder Overhead Cranes

Double-girder Overhead Cranes Overhead Cranes Market by Applications

Factory & Plant

Production Line

Warehouse