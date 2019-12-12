Global Ovulation Test Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Ovulation tests or ovulation predictor kits (OPKs) are tests that allow users to predict ovulatory period. Ovulation tests work by detecting luteinizing hormone (LH). Just preceding ovulation, women experience an “LH surge” – a sudden, dramatic, and brief rise in the level of luteinizing hormone.

First, as for the Ovulation Test industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 63.3% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Clearblue, First Response, and Prestige Brands which are close to 53% market share in 2015. The Clearblue, which has 33.4% market share in 2015, is the leader in the Ovulation Test industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are First Response, Prestige Brands, which respectively has 12.55% and 7.63% market share in 2015. Second, the global consumption of Ovulation Test products rises up from 447824 K units in 2011 to 524983 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 3.45%. At the same time, the revenue of world Ovulation Test sales market has a leap from 126.80 million dollar to 147.62 million dollar.Third, Europe is the largest production and consumption region for Ovulation Test. Witch production about 39.40% and consumption about 34.75% % in 2015, North America production about 19.79% and consumption about 26.07% in 2015.Finally, we believe Ovulation Test industry have few connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development personal healthcare we tend to believe the future of Ovulation Test will be optimism.

Clearblue

First Response

Prestige Brands

RunBio

Wondfo

BlueCross

Fairhaven Health

Clinical Guard

PRIMA Lab

Cyclotest

Visiomed

Lobeck Medical Ovulation Test Market by Types

Coloration Ovulation Test

Digital Ovulation Test Ovulation Test Market by Applications

Hospital Use