Global Oxyclozanide Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

By Joann Wilson on November 1, 2019

Oxyclozanide

Global “Oxyclozanide Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Oxyclozanide Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Oxyclozanide is a salicylanilide anthelmintic. It is used in the treatment and control of fascioliasis in ruminants mainly domestic animals such as cattle, sheep, and goats. It mainly acts by uncoupling of oxidative phosphorylation in flukes.
In 2016, the global oxyclozanide market is led by Africa, capturing about 27.36% of global oxyclozanide consumption. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.08% global sales share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of oxyclozanide are concentrated in India.
Africa was the largest regional market for oxyclozanide, with revenue exceeding USD 4.85 million in 2016. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, China, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.
In application, oxyclozanide downstream is wide and recently feed additives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cattle Feeds, Cattle Feeds, Sheep Feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the feed additives market is mainly driven by growing demand for Swine Feeds which accounts for nearly 31.6% of total downstream consumption of feed additives in global.
In the future, global market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, oxyclozanide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of f oxyclozanide is estimated to be 1230.0 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Siflon Drugs
  • Yabang
  • Gharda
  • ASCENT PHARMA
  • Aarambh Life Science
  • ProVentus
  • Excel Industries
  • Konar Organics
  • Neha Pharma
  • D. H. Organics
  • Neeta Interchem

    Oxyclozanide Market by Types

  • Content 98%
  • Content 99%
  • Other

    Oxyclozanide Market by Applications

  • Injectables
  • Oral Liquids
  • Feed Additives

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content (TOC) Global Oxyclozanide Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Oxyclozanide Segment by Type

    2.3 Oxyclozanide Consumption by Type

    2.4 Oxyclozanide Segment by Application

    2.5 Oxyclozanide Consumption by Application

    3 Global Oxyclozanide by Players

    3.1 Global Oxyclozanide Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Oxyclozanide Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Oxyclozanide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    And Many More……………

    No. of Pages: – 167

