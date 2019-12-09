Global Oxyclozanide Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Oxyclozanide is a salicylanilide anthelmintic. It is used in the treatment and control of fascioliasis in ruminants mainly domestic animals such as cattle, sheep, and goats. It mainly acts by uncoupling of oxidative phosphorylation in flukes.
In 2016, the global oxyclozanide market is led by Africa, capturing about 27.36% of global oxyclozanide consumption. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.08% global sales share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of oxyclozanide are concentrated in India.
Africa was the largest regional market for oxyclozanide, with revenue exceeding USD 4.85 million in 2016. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, China, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas.
In application, oxyclozanide downstream is wide and recently feed additives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cattle Feeds, Cattle Feeds, Sheep Feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the feed additives market is mainly driven by growing demand for Swine Feeds which accounts for nearly 31.6% of total downstream consumption of feed additives in global.
In the future, global market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, oxyclozanide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of f oxyclozanide is estimated to be 1230.0 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The report outlines the competitive framework of the Oxyclozanide Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Oxyclozanide Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
