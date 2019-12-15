Global Oxygenator Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Oxygenator Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Oxygenator market size.

About Oxygenator:

An oxygenator is a medical device that is capable of exchanging oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood of human patient during surgical procedures that may necessitate the interruption or cessation of blood flow in the body, a critical organ or great blood vessel. These organs can be the heart, lungs or liver, while the great vessels can be the aorta, pulmonary artery, pulmonary veins or vena cava. An oxygenator is typically utilized by a perfusionist in cardiac surgery in conjunction with the heart-lung machine. However, oxygenators can also be utilized in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in neonatal intensive care by nurses.

Top Key Players of Oxygenator Market:

edtronic

Terumo

EUROSETS S.r.l.

Chalice Medical Ltd.

Medos (XENIOS)

Maquet (Getinge)

Nipro Medical

Kewei (Microport)

Xijian Medical

Major Types covered in the Oxygenator Market report are:

Infant Paediatric Oxygenator

Adult Oxygenator Major Applications covered in the Oxygenator Market report are:

Respiratory

Cardiac

Extra-Corporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) Scope of Oxygenator Market:

In 2017, the global Oxygenator market is dominated by North America (31.32%) and Europe (34.63%). The market is growing due to improved patient safety and awareness among the doctors and patients. The Asian market is growing due to increasing adoption rate of ECMO machine in hospitals, success rate of ECMO & government initiatives, and growing awareness towards ECMO.

For China market, the industry is developing rapidly. The main players are Medtronic, Maquet, Sorin, Terumo and Xenios. Medtronic, Sorin and Terumo enjoy more than 60% market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Oxygenator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.