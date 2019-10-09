Global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market 2024: Product Overview and Scope, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type

The report shows positive growth in “P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid is an important pharmaceutical intermediate, recently mainly used to make esmolol hydrochloride and octrelicate hydrochloride.

Some top manufacturers in P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market: –

Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical

Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical

Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf

Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical

Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech and many more Scope of the Report:

China is the leading production regions of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3). The production in China is 370 MT in 2017, taking 93.20% of the global production. This indicates that in other regions such as Europe, USA there are few manfuacturers producing P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) and China is also the main exporting country.

The main manufacturers include Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical, Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical, Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf, Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical and Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech. These companies are all from China, further showing China becomes the biggest manufacturing region in the world. Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical is the biggest manufacturer and in 2016 the company produced 75.69 MT, taking 26.68% of the global production

We predict that the global market volume of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) will reach 505.20 MT by 2023.

The worldwide market for P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 23 million US$ in 2024, from 15 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Purity?99%

Purity?99% Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Esmolol Hydrochloride

Cetraxate Hydrochloride