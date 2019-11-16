Global P2X7 Receptor Antagonists Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

Manufacturers in P2X7 Receptor Antagonists Market:

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

Janssen

RaQualia Pharma

Evotec

Asahi Kasei Pharma

P2X7 Receptor (P2X7R) is an ATP-gated ion channel primarily expressed on cells of the immune system and is thought to play an important role in inflammatory processes through the regulation of a number of proinflammatory cytokines. P2X7 Receptor Antagonists can provide a novel approach to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. Moreover, P2X7 receptors have been proposed to be potential therapeutic target sites in disorders of the nervous system, such as ischemia-reperfusion injury, Alzheimers disease, spinal cord injury and neuropathic pain.

GSK1482160

AZD9056

EVT 401

JNJ 55308942 & JNJ 54175446

AKP-23494954/RQ-00466479

P2X7 Receptor Antagonists Market Applications:

Inflammatory Diseases

Central Nervous System Diseases

Immune System Disorders

