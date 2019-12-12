Global Paclitaxel Injection Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Paclitaxel Injection Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Paclitaxel Injection is a kind of anti-cancer injection taking paclitaxel API as raw material. It is mainly used in breast cancer, ovarian cancer and other cancers.

Paclitaxel injection comes as a liquid to be given intravenously (into a vein) by a doctor or nurse in a hospital or clinic. It is usually given once every 3 weeks. When paclitaxel injection manufactured with polyoxyethylated castor oil is used to treat Kaposis sarcoma, it may be given once every 2 or 3 weeks.In recent years, the growing population and increasing disease incidence of ovarian cancer, breast cancer and other cancers drive the global paclitaxel injection industry developing.In the past five years from 2010-2014, global paclitaxel injection industry developed fast with a larger than 15% annual production growth rate. In China, due to the late start, the production growth rate is 12%~17%, which is a little lower than global average.In the next few years, with the growing attention on women cancers from the whole society and much larger investment on R&D of paclitaxel injection, this industry will continue developing at a high speed. Whatâs more, because of the high gross profit of producing and selling paclitaxel injection, more and more investors will enter into this industry.At present, the production of paclitaxel injection mainly concentrated in US, China and EU, the three regions produced about 77.30% of the global total products. Of those, US are the largest production region with a 42.69% of global production market share.In the future, with the expanded capacity of paclitaxel injection, the manufacturers will face the high risk of price and gross margin decline.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene Corporation

Hospira

Biological E.

Taj Accura

Khandelwal Laboratories

Luye Pharma

Beijing Youcare

Beijing Union

Haiyao

Drug Strength

Ovarian cancer

Breast cancer

Cervical cancer

Pancreatic cancer