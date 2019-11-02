Global Paclitaxel Market 2019 Industry Insights and Major Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

About Paclitaxel Market Report: Paclitaxel is a mitotic inhibitor used in Cancer chemotherapy; Paclitaxel was discovered in 1962 as a result of a U.S. National Cancer Institute-funded screening program; Monroe Wall and Mansukh Wani isolated the drug from the bark of the Pacific yew, Taxus brevifolia, and named it taxol.Paclitaxel is a white crystalline powder, odorless and tasteless. It is insoluble in water and soluble in chloroform, acetone and other organic solvents.The report is revolving around Paclitaxel active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Top manufacturers/players: Phyton, ScinoPharm, Novasep, Samyang, Polymed, TAPI (Teva), Fresenius-kabi, Huiang biopharma, Southpharma, Yunnan Hande, Hainan Yew Pharm, Jiangsu Yew Biotechnology

Paclitaxel Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Paclitaxel Market Segment by Type:

Natural Paclitaxel API

Semi-synthetic Paclitaxel API Paclitaxel Market Segment by Applications:

Ovarian Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Breast Cancer