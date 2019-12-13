 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Palm Oil Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Palm Oil

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Palm Oil Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Palm oil is one of the worlds most produced and consumed oils. This cheap, production-efficient and highly stable oil is used in a wide variety of food, cosmetic and hygiene products, and can be used as source for bio-fuel or biodiesel. Most palm oil is produced in Asia, Africa and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunshine and plenty of rain in order to maximize production.
Global production of palm oil will increase to 62.88 million tons in 2017, and the production is expected to reach to 72.95 million tons in 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.02% between 2017 and 2022. Indonesia and Malaysia have still the largest production of palm oil.In the long term, global palm oil demand shows a tendency to increase as the world total population is growing and therefore increasing the consumption of palm oil-based products. India and China will be still the largest consumption of palm oil.The export volume is huge for palm oil industry. Indonesia and Malaysia are the main exporters.Although sales of palm oil brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants must consider adequately the probable risks before entering the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Felda Global Ventures

  • IOI
  • Sime Darby Berhad
  • Musim Mas
  • Astra Agro Lestari
  • Bumitama Agri
  • Genting Group
  • KLK
  • WILMAR
  • RGE Pte
  • Indofood Agri Resources
  • Golden Agri Resources
  • First Resources
  • Sampoerna Agro

    Palm Oil Market by Types

  • Crude Palm Oil
  • Palm Olein

    Palm Oil Market by Applications

  • Foods
  • Bio-Diesel
  • Surfactants
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Palm Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Palm Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Palm Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Palm Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Palm Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

