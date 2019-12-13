Global Palm Oil Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Palm Oil Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Palm Oil Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get Sample PDF Copy of Palm Oil Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842370

Palm oil is one of the worlds most produced and consumed oils. This cheap, production-efficient and highly stable oil is used in a wide variety of food, cosmetic and hygiene products, and can be used as source for bio-fuel or biodiesel. Most palm oil is produced in Asia, Africa and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunshine and plenty of rain in order to maximize production.

Global production of palm oil will increase to 62.88 million tons in 2017, and the production is expected to reach to 72.95 million tons in 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.02% between 2017 and 2022. Indonesia and Malaysia have still the largest production of palm oil.In the long term, global palm oil demand shows a tendency to increase as the world total population is growing and therefore increasing the consumption of palm oil-based products. India and China will be still the largest consumption of palm oil.The export volume is huge for palm oil industry. Indonesia and Malaysia are the main exporters.Although sales of palm oil brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants must consider adequately the probable risks before entering the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Felda Global Ventures

IOI

Sime Darby Berhad

Musim Mas

Astra Agro Lestari

Bumitama Agri

Genting Group

KLK

WILMAR

RGE Pte

Indofood Agri Resources

Golden Agri Resources

First Resources

Sampoerna Agro Palm Oil Market by Types

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Olein Palm Oil Market by Applications

Foods

Bio-Diesel

Surfactants

Cosmetics