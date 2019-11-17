Global Paper Dry Strength Agent Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Paper Dry Strength Agent Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Paper Dry Strength Agent Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Papermaking dry strength agent also known as paper dry additives, dry strength agents are divide into two segments namely, natural dry agents and synthetic dry agents. In natural dry agents it is futher subsegmneted into startch and Guar Gum and synthetic dry agents is subsegmneted as polyVinylamine, polyacrylamide (PAM), poly aminoamide eipchlorohydrin (PAE), Glyoxylated Polyacrylamide (GPAM) and Amphoteric Polymer.

First, the Paper Dry Strength Agent industry concentration is not relatively high; and high-end products mainly from Japan US and Europe. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China, Europe and NA. Japan has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Seiko Pmc Corporation and Harima Chemicals Group, both have perfect products. As to China, it is Chengming Chemical leading the industry, followed by Tianma and Changhai Refinement Technology. The global consumption reached 803.3 K MT in 2017, will reach the 1087 K MT in 2024.Second, from Paper Dry Strength Agent industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.Third, in the international market, Paper Dry Strength Agent main application areas are very concentrated. At present, Asia has become the largest consumer of Paper Dry Strength Agent, paper areas has been widely used as the additive in recent years and paper board. Fourth, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology too. But some, such as the paper industry pam direction, there is still a gap with foreign product quality.Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow upward and then downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.â¦

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Seiko Pmc Corporation

Kemira

BASF SE

Harima Chemicals Group

Arakawachem

Solenis

Tianma

Changhai Refinement Technology

Chengming Chemical

Richards Chemicals & Electricals Paper Dry Strength Agent Market by Types

Polyvinyl Amine Type

Polyacrylamide Type

Glyoxylated Polyacrylamide Type

Starch Based Polymers Type

Amphoteric Polymers Type

Others Paper Dry Strength Agent Market by Applications

Paper

Paper Board