Global Para-aramid Fiber Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Para-aramid Fiber Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Para-aramid Fiber market size.

About Para-aramid Fiber:

Para-aramid fiber is a kind of man-made high-performance aramid fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. It is produced by p-phthaloylchloride (TPC) and p-phenylenediamine (PPD) and is used for tires, rubber goods, fiber-optic cable tension members, protective apparel, friction material, construction reinforcement, etc.There are Kevlar series of DuPont, Twaron & Technora series of Teijin which are commercial para-aramid fibers in Europe.

Top Key Players of Para-aramid Fiber Market:

Teijin Aramid

Dupont

Major Types covered in the Para-aramid Fiber Market report are:

Para-aramid Filament

Para-aramid Staple Fiber

Para-aramid Shortcut

Major Applications covered in the Para-aramid Fiber Market report are:

Rope

Rubber reinforcements

Security protection

Tires

Optical fiber reinforcements

Frictional and sealing materials

Others Scope of Para-aramid Fiber Market:

The Europe production of Para-aramid fiber increases from 27635 MT in 2010 to 37161 MT in 2014. The average growth rate is more than 7.64%. Netherlands is the major manufacturing market in Europe which holds the 75.21% production market share in 2014. Germany is the major consumption market in Europe, which holds the 33.25% consumption market share in 2014. We believe that the Europe total production will increase with the CAGR of 4.66% in the next five years.

The downstream are mainly rubber reinforcements, security protection, tires, frictional and sealing materials. In recent years, these industries demand increase rapidly in Europe which will promote the para-aramid production.

The worldwide market for Para-aramid Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.