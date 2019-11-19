Global Paraldehyde Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Paraldehyde is the cyclic trimer of acetaldehyde molecules. Formally, it is a derivative of 1,3,5-trioxane. The corresponding tetramer is metaldehyde. A colourless liquid, it is sparingly soluble in water and highly soluble in ethanol. Paraldehyde slowly oxidizes in air, turning brown and producing an odour of acetic acid. It quickly reacts with most plastics and rubber.

In recent years, the average price of global vitamins has been rising (BASF 2014 factory accident, the overall price of vitamin in 2017 rebounded). The price of paraldehyde has also risen in the last two years.Paraldehyde is mainly used for chemical intermediates. In addition, paraldehyde is also widely used in the dye and rubber industries. In 2016, chemical intermediates, dyes and rubber industry accounted for 91.17%, 3.80% and 1.71% of the consumer share.

At present, the major manufacturers of the global market for vitamin B3 are Lonza, Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus and Brother Enterprises. The manufacturing process of Jubilant Life Sciences, Vertellus and Brother Enterprises are different from Lonza. So in this industry, Lonza did not have a significant competitor. Manufacturers outside Lonza have very little production capacity and production. The last two years, vitamin B3 enterprises continue to expand production capacity. In the next few years, vitamin B3 production capacity may be excessive, which will affect the development of paraldehyde.After decades of development, paraldehydes market has been very mature. Therefore, the research group does not recommend new enterprises to enter the industry.

