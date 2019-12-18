Global Parts Washer Market 2020-2025: Sales Volume by Market Size, Price, Operating Cost, Operating Profits, Revenue, and Profit Margin of Market

Global “Parts Washer Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Parts Washer market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.
Know About Parts Washer Market:
A parts washer is a piece of equipment used to remove contaminants or debris, such as dirt, grime, carbon, oil, grease, metal chips, cutting fluids, mold release agents, ink, paint, and corrosion from workpieces. Parts washers are used in new manufacturing and remanufacturing processes; they are designed to clean, degrease and dry bulk loads of small or large parts in preparation for assembly, inspection, surface treatment, packaging and distribution. Parts washers may be as simple as the manual “sink-on-a-drum” common to many auto repair shops, or they may be very complex, multi-stage units with pass-through parts handling systems. Parts washers are essential in maintenance, repair and remanufacturing operations as well, from cleaning fasteners, nuts, bolts and screws to diesel engine blocks and related parts, rail bearings, wind turbine gears boxes and automotive assemblies.
The largest sales market of Parts Washer is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 52.34% in 2017, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 22.05% and 18.20%.
The Parts Washer market is mainly divided into Solvent-based and Water/Aqueous-based. The Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer is the largest market and the market for solvent-based Parts Washer is expected to lose its attractiveness to aqueous-based Parts Washer. In 2017, the sales market share of Water/Aqueous-based Parts Washer is 55.72%.
The Parts Washer market was valued at 1390 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1990 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Parts Washer.
Top Key Manufacturers in Parts Washer Market:
Regions Covered in the Parts Washer Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:
Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:
