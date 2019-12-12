Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Passenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes.

In recent time, high growth in the new construction and renovation of airport is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.During the past five years from 2010 to 2014, global passenger boarding bridge industry developed fast.At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, CIMC (China), JBT Aerotech (US) and ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions (Germany) are the top three largest around the world and more than 85% of the total products are produced by these three companies in 2014.In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by US and EU. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also the largest exporter around the globe. In the future, it is estimated that global passenger boarding bridge will continue rising with a stable growth rate and emerging countries will become the main driving forces. In addition, as the high profit of design, production and sales of passenger boarding bridges, more and more investors will enter into this industry due to the high profit of production and sales of passenger boarding bridges.With the expanding production capacity and other uncertain factors, the manufacturers will face the high risk of price and gross margin decline in the next years.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Research Report at : –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13847457

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Passenger Boarding Bridge Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

JBT Aerotech

ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions

Hyundai Rotem

MHI

FMT

ADELTE

CEL

ShinMaywa

CIMC

Vataple Passenger Boarding Bridge Market by Types

Glass Walled

Steel Walled Passenger Boarding Bridge Market by Applications

Small Aircraft

Medium Aircraft