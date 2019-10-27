Global Passive Optical Components Production Market Share, Revenue, Market Size and Average Price by Manufacturers Shared in a Latest Research Report

About Passive Optical Components Market Report: Passive components are the foundation stone of optical network systems. Most of these components such as optical cables, optical power splitters, optical couplers, optical encoders, optical connectors, patch cords and pigtails, optical amplifiers, fixed and variable attenuators, optical transceivers, optical circulators, optical filters, wavelength division multiplexers/de-multiplexers and others can now be found in use in the current data networks and FTTH applications.

Top manufacturers/players: Adtran, Alcatel-Lucent, Alliance Fiber Optic Products, AT & T Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Calix Inc., Cortina Systems, ECI Telecom,, Ericsson, Freescale Semiconductor, Hitachi Communication Technologies, Huawei Technologies, Ikanos Communications, Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Marvell Technology Group, Micrel, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Motorola Solutions, PMC-Sierra, Tellabs Inc.

Passive Optical Components Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Passive Optical Components Market Segment by Type:

Optical Cables

Optical Power Splitters

Optical Couplers

Optical Encoders

Optical Connectors

Patch Cords And Pigtails

Optical Amplifiers

Other Passive Optical Components Market Segment by Applications:

Interoffice

Loop Feeder

Fiber In The Loop (FITL)

Hybrid Fiber-Coaxial Cable (HFC)

Synchronous Optical Network (SONET)