Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Patient Engagement Solutions Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The term “patient engagement” has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvements Triple Aim:

In the last several years, global market of Patient Engagement Solutions developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 18.1 %. In 2016, global revenue of Patient Engagement Solutions is nearly 6.1 billion USD. Major factors driving the patient engagement solutions market are legislative reforms of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the US, demand for improved quality of care, rise in aging population, and incentives by various governments for adoption of HCIT and patient engagement solutions.On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the revenue market share in about 75%. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions.On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into health management, social and behavioral management, home health management, and financial management. The health management segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the market share is about 47.5%.North America region is the largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, with a revenue market share nearly 48.4% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30.1% in 2016.North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 42.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.5%. Market competition is intense. Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

