Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size 2019 by Sales Evolution, Price, Type, Application and Manufacturers forecast 2024

Global “Patient Handling Equipment Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Patient Handling Equipment market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Patient handling in healthcare facilities such as hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers involves the use of assistive devices such as lifts, stretchers, wheelchairs, beds, trolleys, and grab rails to ensure that patients can be mobilized, transferred, or repositioned safely and to avoid the performing of high-risk manual patient handling tasks by care providers..

Patient Handling Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Arjo

Invacare Corporation

Handicare

Stryker

Hill-Rom

Investor

Prism Medical

Getinge Group

Guldmann

Stiegelmeyer and many more. Patient Handling Equipment Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Patient Handling Equipment Market can be Split into:

Patient transferring and repositioning equipment

Mobilizing equipment

Lifting equipment

Bath safety equipment

Others. By Applications, the Patient Handling Equipment Market can be Split into:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Elderly Care Facilities