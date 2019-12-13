Global PC/ABS Market Size 2019: Possible To Demand Product Opportunity, Summary, Forecasts 2024

Global “PC/ABS Market” 2019-2024 report delivers a unique tool for estimating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting planned and strategic decision-making. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Industry capacities and on the changing structure of the PC/ABS. The PC/ABS market report thoroughly covers the market by product scheme, deployment, verticals and countries.

PC/ABS Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Covestro

SABIC

Teijin

Trinseo

Mitsubishi

LOTTE Advanced Materials

Chi Mei

LG Chemical

FCFC

Daicel

RTP

PolyOne

Gardiner Compounds

Ever Plastic

KUMHO-SUNNY

Kingfa Science and Technology

Silver Age Sci & Tech

Juner

PRET Composites

Qingdao Gon Science & Technology

WOTE

Fu-day New Material Technology

Kitech

Fuheng New Material

Selon

DELLON

Kangxi Plastic Technology

Falaixin Plasifying

Polyrocks Chemical

Nanjing Lihan Chemical and many more. PC/ABS Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the PC/ABS Market can be Split into:

General Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

Others. By Applications, the PC/ABS Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Appliance

Electronics

Industrial Parts

Healthcare Parts