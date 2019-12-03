 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global PCR Machine Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

PCR Machine

Global PCR Machine Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The PCR Machine Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

PCR Machine is a machine that amplifies and detects DNA. Scientists in all areas of life science â basic research, biotechnology, medicine, forensics, diagnostics, and more â utilize these machines in a wide range of applications. PCR machines can be used for both qualitative and quantitative analysis.
The global average price of PCR Machine is in the decreasing trend, from 20.2 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 18.9 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of PCR Machine includes Real Time PCR Machine, Standard PCR Machine,
Digital PCR Machine, etc. The Price of Standard PCR Machine is rather low and the Real Time PCR Machine and Digital PCR Machine have advantages on qualitative and quantitative analysis. The price of digital PCR machine is rather higher than others.North America region is the largest supplier of PCR machines, with a production market share nearly 49% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Real-Time PCR machines, enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher

  • Roche
  • QIAGEN
  • Bio-rad
  • Agilent
  • Analytik Jena
  • Bioer
  • Esco

    PCR Machine Market by Types

  • Real Time PCR Machine
  • Standard PCR Machine
  • Digital PCR Machine
  • Others

    PCR Machine Market by Applications

  • Universities
  • Hospitals
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

