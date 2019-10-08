Global PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

Global “PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Dominating Key Players:

Ballard

Shenli Hi-Tech

Sunrise Power

Pearl Hydrogen

Wuhan WUT

Foton

FeiChi Bus

SAIC

Dongfeng

About PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle: Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells, also known as polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cells (PEMFC), are a type of fuel cell being developed mainly for transport applications, as well as for stationary fuel-cell applications and portable fuel-cell applications. Their distinguishing features include lower temperature/pressure ranges (50 to 100 °C) and a special proton-conducting polymer electrolyte membrane. PEMFCs generate electricity and operate on the opposite principle to PEM electrolysis, which consumes electricity. They are a leading candidate to replace the aging alkaline fuel-cell technology, which was used in the Space Shuttle. PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Types:

Transportation

Other PEMFC and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Applications:

Automotive