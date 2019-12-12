Global Perfluoropolyethers Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About Perfluoropolyethers:

Perfluoropolyether (or PFPE) is a long chain polymer which consists of carbon, oxygen and fluorine atoms. The molecular structure can be branched, linear, or a combination thereof depending on the desired physical properties. Perfluoropolyether has lubricating effect on mechanical structure.

Perfluoropolyethers Market Manufactures:

Dupont (Chemours)

SOLVAY

DAIKIN

Dow Corning

KlÃ¼ber Lubrication

ICAN

M&I Materials Limited

Nye Lubricants

Hunan Nonferrous

IKV Tribology

PFPE Oil

PFPE Grease Perfluoropolyethers Market Applications:

Aerospace

Electronic

Chemical

The classification of perfluoropolyether includes PFPE Oil and PFPE Grease, and the proportion of PFPE Grease in 2017 is about 73%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Perfluoropolyether is widely used in aerospace, electronic, chemical and other field. The most proportion of perfluoropolyether is aerospace, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 37.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 37% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 25%.

The worldwide market for Perfluoropolyethers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 490 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.