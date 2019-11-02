 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Performance Apparel Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 2, 2019

Performance

Global “Performance Apparel Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Performance Apparel market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Performance Apparel Market:

  • High Performance Apparel, simply defined, are the garments that perform or function for some purpose. These performance clothing help athletes and active people keep cool, comfortable and dry through moisture management and other techniques. High Performance Apparel consist of two sections- Sports wear and Protective Clothing. High Performance Apparel is sold to both, individual consumers as sportswear at retail prices, and as business-to-business protective clothing at wholesale prices. For real, they have the same characteristics working to meet the needs of the wearer’s circumstances, and to defeat the risks of the outside environment. There are many methods to make an apparel perform. They include making of garment in specified ways, fabric and trim specification, or fiber and chemical treatments.
  • High Performance Apparel is one of the fastest growing sectors of the global textile industry. This growth of High Performance Apparel market can be attributed to the changes in the life style of the majority of people today. Active sports such as aerobics, athletics, running, cycling, hiking, mountaineering, swimming, sailing, windsurfing, ballooning, parachuting, snowboarding, and ski-ing are preferred today, over any other recreational activities. With the increasing risks in the industries due to the exposure to hazardous materials such as chemicals, polluting wastes etc. and due to increased risky events like fire, terror attacks etc. High Performance Apparel has all the more become important. The corporate wear sector is also growing with demands for more functionals clothing. Not only functionality, it also needs to be fashionable and stylish. As such, high tech fabrics and apparel that are made for high performance has become a necessity. Apart from representing status and sophistication, today, clothing is about being fit for purpose, clothing that performs.
  • Although sales of sportswear bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the sportswear field hastily.
  • In 2019, the market size of Performance Apparel is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Performance Apparel. This report studies the global market size of Performance Apparel, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Performance Apparel sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Performance Apparel Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Under armour
  • Nike
  • Adidas
  • VF
  • Lululemon
  • Columbia
  • Puma
  • Arcteryx
  • FILA
  • Patagonia
  • 5.11 Tactical
  • Vista Outdoor

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Performance Apparel:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Performance Apparel Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Synthetic
  • Cotton
  • Wool

    Performance Apparel Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Sports Wear
  • Protective Clothing

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Performance Apparel in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Performance Apparel Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Performance Apparel Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Performance Apparel Market Size

    2.2 Performance Apparel Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Performance Apparel Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Performance Apparel Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Performance Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Performance Apparel Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Performance Apparel Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Performance Apparel Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Performance Apparel Production by Type

    6.2 Global Performance Apparel Revenue by Type

    6.3 Performance Apparel Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Performance Apparel Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

    For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14485205,TOC

     

