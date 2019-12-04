Global Peristaltic Hose Pumps Market 2020 Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players, Application, Driver, Existing Trends and Forecasts 2023

Peristaltic pumps are positive displacement pumps which use rotating rollers pressed against special flexible tubing to create a pressurized flow. Higher pressure peristaltic hose pumps which can operate at high pressures, typically use shoes and have casings filled with lubricant to prevent abrasion of the exterior of the pump tube. This also aids in the dissipation of heat, and these pumps use reinforced tubes, often called âhosesâ. This class of pump is often called a âhose pumpâ.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for peristaltic hose pump in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced peristaltic hose pump. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of peristaltic hose pump will drive growth in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Globally, the peristaltic hose pump industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of peristaltic hose pump is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Watson-Marlow, VERDER, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their peristaltic hose pump and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 27% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global peristaltic hose pump industry because of their market share and technology status of peristaltic hose pump.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Watson-Marlow

PSG TECHNOLOGIES

VERDER

Graco

ProMinent

ALLWEILER

Flowrox

Crane

Wanner Engineering

Ragazzini

Huayun

IDEX Health&Science

Albin Pump

Yixing Zeus

DEBEM SRL Peristaltic Hose Pumps Market by Types

Pressure Less than 8bar

Pressure Between 8bar to 12bar

Pressure More than12bar Peristaltic Hose Pumps Market by Applications

Water Treatment

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Energy Industry