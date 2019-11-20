Global Peristaltic Pump Market 2019 in-Depth Analysis by Market Size, Share, Key Players, and Regions, Business Expansion Plans Covered Forecast till 2025

The research report gives an overview of “Peristaltic Pump Market” by analysing various key segments of this Peristaltic Pump market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Peristaltic Pump market competitors.

Regions covered in the Peristaltic Pump Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Peristaltic Pump Market:

Peristaltic pumps are positive displacement pumps which use rotating rollers pressed against special flexible tubing to create a pressurized flow. The tubing isolates the fluid from the rest of the pump and environment, eliminating contamination and making it ideal for handling aggressive, corrosive, or abrasive media. The roller mechanism also provides low shear pumping of the fluid for shear-sensitive fluids.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for peristaltic pump in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced peristaltic pump. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of laboratory and industrial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of peristaltic pump in developing countries will drive growth in global market.Globally, the peristaltic pump industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of peristaltic pump is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Watson-Marlow, VERDER, Cole-Parme etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their peristaltic pump and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 35% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global peristaltic pump industry because of their market share and technology status of peristaltic pump.The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.The Peristaltic Pump market was valued at 580 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Peristaltic Pump.

Top Key Manufacturers in Peristaltic Pump Market:

Watson-Marlow

VERDER

Cole-Parmer

PSG TECHNOLOGIES

ProMinent

Baoding Longer

Chongqing Jieheng

Flowrox

Baoding Shenchen

IDEX Health&Science

Gilson

Gardner Denver

Blue – White Industries

Baoding Lead Fluid

Stenner Pump Company

Wuxi Tianli

Wanner Engineering

Changzhou PreFluid

Baoding Chuang Rui

Peristaltic Pump Market by Applications:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Water Treatment

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Heavy Industry

Others Peristaltic Pump Market by Types:

Fixed Speed Peristaltic Pump