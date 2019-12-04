Global Peristaltic Pump Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

A peristaltic pump works by pressure and displacement. It operates by allowing fluids into a hose. The fluid then flows into the pump casing through the hose. Once there, a rotor with a number of rollers compresses the tube forcing the liquid on through the pump and directing it to its final destination. This technique is known as peristalsis. Thus, the tool is called a peristaltic pump.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the governmentâ policy and the high sales of peristaltic pump in the international market, the current demand for peristaltic pump product is relatively high in the mature market.
Peristaltic pumps sales have grown 244937 units to 920790 units by the end of 2015. Global sales revenue is forecasted to grow to 810.78 million USD with both the new and retrofit markets combined.
Watson-Marlow is the leader of peristaltic pump and occupied 14.98% in 2015. Other company of this industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. And the top five sales (Cole-Parmer, VERDER, ProMinent, THOMAS, Randolph) account for 30.14% of the revenue market.
The report outlines the competitive framework of the Peristaltic Pump Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Watson-MarlowÂ
Peristaltic Pump Market by Types
Peristaltic Pump Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Peristaltic Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Peristaltic Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Peristaltic Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Peristaltic Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Peristaltic Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
No. of pages: 165
