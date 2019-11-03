Global Perlite and Vermiculite Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Perlite and Vermiculite Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Perlite is an amorphous volcanic glass. Due to having relatively high water content, it expands from 2 to 20 times of its initial volume in high temperatures. So that it becomes light with open and closed air spaces. These features set the perlite as a raw material used in many important industrial areas.

Vermiculite is a hydrated magnesium aluminum silicate mineral which resembles mica in appearance. It is an odorless, fireproof mineral substance. It is a clay mineral group with the general chemical composition (Mg,Fe,Al)3 (Al,Si)4O10) (OH)24(H2O).The manufacture shares of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and South America, Middle East and Africa were 22.58%, 25.89%, 40.43% and 11.10% in 2016.

The world perlite and vermiculite consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world perlite and vermiculite production will increase at a growth rate of about 5.1% and 4.8%. The main consumption region of perlite will be in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and vermiculite will be in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Africa.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

