Global Permethrin Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Permethrin Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Permethrin market size.

About Permethrin:

Permethrin is an insecticide in the pyrethroid family. Pyrethroids are synthetic chemicals that act like natural extracts from the chrysanthemum flower. Permethrin is used in a number of ways to control insects. Products containing permethrin may be used in Public Hygiene mosquito control programs. They may be used on food and feed crops, on ornamental lawns, on livestock and pets, in structures and buildings, and on clothing. Permethrin may also be used in places where food is handled, such as restaurants. Permethrin was first registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) in 1979, and was re-registered in 2006.

Top Key Players of Permethrin Market:

Sumitomo Chemical

Yangnong Chemical

Bayer

Heranba

Tagros

Meghmani

Crop Life Science Limited

Aestar

Gharda

Major Types covered in the Permethrin Market report are:

Agriculture Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Other Major Applications covered in the Permethrin Market report are:

Agriculture

Public Hygiene

Other Scope of Permethrin Market:

The permethrin industry concentration is relatively high; there are nine major manufacturers in the world, which are mainly distribute in China and India. China has sold about 1611 MT in 2016 and India sold 3352 MT at the same year. As for western countries, companies there usually import permethrin for the production of pesticides and insect repellent.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. International companies have been leading the R&D level in the past. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in China, North America, Europe, India and Japan etc. North America and Europe separately consumed about 13.50% and 14.14% of global total consumption in 2016. China consumed 1611 MT in 2016, accounting for a share of 17.89%. India, as the largest production and consumption region, consumed about 3352 MT in 2016.

The worldwide market for Permethrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.