Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2025: Market Trends, Market Size, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The Global "Personal Care Ingredients Market" report provides an analytical evaluation of the key challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps market participants to understand the difficulties they face while working in this market over the long term.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Personal Care Ingredients market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail.

About Personal Care Ingredients Market:

Personal care ingredients are substances that are used in the production of skin care products, hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries, and oral hygiene products. These ingredients provide personal care products with pleasant aromas, moisturizing capabilities, and conditioning features.

By application, the skin care segment dominated the personal care ingredients market in 2017. The personal care ingredients market is driven by the growing demand for anti-aging and anti-acne creams from growing aging population in countries such as the U.K., Japan. the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, and Italy, among others. The segment is also estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2018 and 2023.

Asia-Pacific dominated the personal care ingredients market in 2017, in terms of value. Growing population and rapid urbanization, along with the increase in per capita spending on personal care products in highly developing economies such as China, South Korea, India, and Indonesia is contributing towards the growth of the personal care ingredients market in this region.

Top manufacturers/players:

Ashland

BASF

Croda International

Dow Corning

Solvay

Akzo Nobel

Aston Chemicals

Biosil Technologies

Clariant International

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

J.M. Huber

Lonza Group

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings

Royal DSM

Stepan

Wacker Chemie

Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

The Personal Care Ingredients Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment by Types:

Emollients

Surfactants

Emulsifiers

Rheology Modifiers

Active Ingredients

Others

Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment by Applications:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Make-up

Others

Through the statistical analysis, the Personal Care Ingredients Market report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Personal Care Ingredients Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Detailed TOC of Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Size

2.1.1 Global Personal Care Ingredients Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Personal Care Ingredients Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Personal Care Ingredients Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Personal Care Ingredients Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Personal Care Ingredients Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Personal Care Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Personal Care Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Personal Care Ingredients Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Personal Care Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Personal Care Ingredients Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Personal Care Ingredients Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Personal Care Ingredients Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personal Care Ingredients Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Personal Care Ingredients Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Personal Care Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Personal Care Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Personal Care Ingredients Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Personal Care Ingredients Sales by Application

Continued

In the end, the Personal Care Ingredients Market report makes some important proposals for a new project of Personal Care Ingredients Industry before evaluating its feasibility. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2014-2025 Global Personal Care Ingredients Market covering all important parameters.

