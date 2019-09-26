 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Size 2019 contains Business Specifications, Latest Trends and Analysis Report Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 26, 2019

Personal Care Ingredients

Global “Personal Care Ingredients Market Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Personal Care Ingredients market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Personal Care Ingredients market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Personal care ingredients are substances that are used in the production of skin care products, hair care products, cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries, and oral hygiene products. These ingredients provide personal care products with pleasant aromas, moisturizing capabilities, and conditioning features..

Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Ashland
  • BASF
  • Croda International
  • Dow Corning
  • Solvay
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Aston Chemicals
  • Biosil Technologies
  • Clariant International
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Evonik Industries
  • Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology
  • J.M. Huber
  • Lonza Group
  • Momentive Performance Materials Holdings
  • Royal DSM
  • Stepan
  • Wacker Chemie and many more.

    Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Personal Care Ingredients Market can be Split into:

  • Emollients
  • Surfactants
  • Emulsifiers
  • Rheology Modifiers
  • Active Ingredients
  • Others.

    By Applications, the Personal Care Ingredients Market can be Split into:

  • Skin Care
  • Hair Care
  • Oral Care
  • Make-up
  • Others.

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Personal Care Ingredients market.

    Chapter 1, to describe Personal Care Ingredients Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Personal Care Ingredients market, with sales, revenue, and price of Personal Care Ingredients, in 2016 and 2017;

    Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

    Chapter 4, to show the global Personal Care Ingredients market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Personal Care Ingredients, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12, Personal Care Ingredients market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal Care Ingredients sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Personal Care Ingredients Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Personal Care Ingredients Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Personal Care Ingredients Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Personal Care Ingredients Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Personal Care Ingredients Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Personal Care Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Personal Care Ingredients Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Personal Care Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Personal Care Ingredients Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Personal Care Ingredients Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Personal Care Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Personal Care Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Personal Care Ingredients Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Personal Care Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Personal Care Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Personal Care Ingredients Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Personal Care Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Personal Care Ingredients Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Personal Care Ingredients Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

