Global Personal Cooling Devices Market Size 2019: Analysis by Key Players, Types, Application, Trends and Prediction to 2024

Global "Personal Cooling Devices Market" Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Personal Cooling Devices market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Personal Cooling Devices market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Personal cooling devices are useful for dealing with heat stress, headaches, and heat related irritability among others. Hot weather can prove to be tiresome and due to this families resort to the purchase of expensive and high tonnage air conditioners. Families falling in the low to middle income group resort to the purchase of coolers which are far less effective as compared to air conditioners, but are capable of maintaining a cool temperature. However, with the rising cost of electricity, families find it difficult in maintaining such expensive air conditioners and they are looking for alternative ways to keep themselves cool during summer without having to spend a fortune on electricity to run air conditioners. Due to this factor, consumers are showing increased preference towards personal cooling devices to tackle the heat during summer..

Personal Cooling Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

AMBIENT Therapeutics

Lakeland

Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment

Handy Cooler

Design Go

Honeywell

Havells

O2Cool

Holmes

Evapolar

Tellurex

Shenzhen KRG Electronics and many more. Personal Cooling Devices Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Personal Cooling Devices Market can be Split into:

Personal Air Conditioner/ Desk Fans

Handheld Cooling Device. By Applications, the Personal Cooling Devices Market can be Split into:

Residential

Commercial