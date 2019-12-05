Global Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Die cutting machines are machines that cut shapes out of paper, chipboard, fabric and other materials. Most people who die cut regularly have personal die cutting machines. These machines can sit on top of the crafting table or work space or can be stored in a small area and brought out when needed. Just like any other appliance or tool, there are a variety of brands of die cutting machines, and each differs slightly from the other.

Electronic Die Cutting (Digital die cutting) machines are powered by electricity and are controlled by computer software or cartridges. Digital cutters do not require steel dies because they have a blade inside the machine that cuts the paper or other materials.

North America is the largest consumption country of Personal Electronic Die Cutting, with a sales revenue market share nearly 54.69% in 2017.

The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 38.70% in 2017.

Cricut

Brother

Silhouette

Sizzix

CraftersÂ Companion

SilverÂ Bullet

Pazzles

Craftwell

KNK

Shenzhen Yitu mechanical and Electrical

Hefei Kele Digital Control Equipment Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market by Types

No Built-in Bluetooth Type

Built-in Bluetooth Type Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market by Applications

Home Use