Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Global “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Honeywell
  • 3M
  • DuPont
  • DrÃ¤ger
  • Msa Safety
  • Ansell
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Delta Plus
  • Protective Industrial Products
  • Moldex-Metric
  • Avon Rubber
  • COFRA
  • JAL Group
  • Cordova Safety Products
  • Lakeland Industries
  • LindstrÃ¶m
  • Bullard
  • Oftenrich Group
  • Woshine Group
  • Shanghai Gangkai

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Types:

  • Hand Protection
  • Protective Clothing
  • Protective Footwear
  • Respiratory Protection
  • Head
  • Eye and Face Protection
  • Fall Protection
  • Hearing Protection
  • Others

    Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Applications:

  • Manufacturing
  • Construction
  • Oil & Gas
  • Transportation
  • Chemicals
  • Food
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

    Finally, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • GIR predicted that the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 6% to 54.3 billion USD by the end of 2022. The construction market in APAC is expected to outperform the global market, and will be one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market in the coming years.
  • Manufacturing was the largest end-use segment in 2016 accounting for over 32.5% of global market, and is projected to remain the dominant segment over next eight years. PPE demand in transportation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next 6 years. Growing transportation sector in emerging economies such as India and China coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation.
  • The worldwide market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 57600 million US$ in 2024, from 40400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 138

    1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

