Global Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

The personal radiation dosimeter is of fundamental importance in the disciplines of radiation dosimetry and radiation health physics and is primarily used to estimate the radiation dose deposited in an individual wearing the device.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for personal radiation dosimeters and related service in the regions of Asia Pacific and other developing countries that is expected to drive the market for more advanced personal radiation dosimeters. Increasing of medical fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of personal radiation dosimeters will drive growth in global markets.

Landauer

Mirion Technologies

Chiyoda Technol Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fuji Electric

Hitachi Aloka

Bertin Instruments

Fluke Corporation

Tracerco

ATOMTEX

Panasonic

Polimaster

Helmholtz Zentrum MÃ¼nchen

Ludlum Measurements

XZ LAB

Arrow-Tech

Renri Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market by Types

Active Type

Passive Type Personal Radiation Dosimeter Market by Applications

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Nuclear Power Plants