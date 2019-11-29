Global PET Keg Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “PET Keg Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Get a sample copy of the report at –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13902878

A PET keg is a small barrel, which is used for storing beer, wine, cider and soft drinks etc. The major capacity is 20L and 30L PET keg in the market.

Of the major players of PET Keg, Patlite Corporation accounted for 17.95 % of the Global PET Keg sales volume market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 17.54%, 14.82%, including Lightweight Containers BV and Dispack Projects NV.

According to study, there are two major types of PET Keg, including 20L and 30L capacity. These two type totally accounted for 83.63% sales volume market share in 2017.

In terms of applications, the beer and cider segment were estimated to account for the highest sales volume share with 70.53 % in 2017.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Petainer

Lightweight Containers BV

Dispack Projects NV

Rehrig Pacific Company

PolyKeg S.r.l.

SCHÃFER Container Systems

KEG Exchange Group Sp. z o.o

… PET Keg Market by Types

20L

30L

Others PET Keg Market by Applications

Beer

Cider