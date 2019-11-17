Global PET/MRI System Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “PET/MRI System Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global PET/MRI System Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
PET-MRI is a hybrid imaging technology that incorporates magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) soft tissue morphological imaging and positron emission tomography (PET) functional imaging.
The market offers three different PET-MRI systems, developed by three manufacturers (GE, Philips and Siemens). The GE system is “Trimodality PET-CT + MR”. The Philips system â âIngenuity TFâ – has PET and MR gantries arranged in the direction of the main scanner axis with a patient handling system mounted between the gantries. Siemens has developed a fully integrated PET-MRI system â Biograph mMR – with simultaneous acquisition with a single gantry. The classification of PET/MRI System includes Fully Integrated, Separate Devices, and the revenue proportion of Fully Integrated in 2016 is about 78.6%.Positron Emission Tomography combined with Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET-MRI) is an emerging technology recently proposed to be used in oncology, neurology and cardiology for diagnostic purposes. The most proportion of PET/MRI System is used in Oncology and the proportion in 2016 is about 88%. Europe is the largest supplier of PET/MRI System, with a revenue market share nearly 87.7% in 2016. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 43%. Market competition is not intense. Siemens, Philips, GE Healthcare are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
PET/MRI System Market by Types
PET/MRI System Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
Table of Content of Global PET/MRI System Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 PET/MRI System Segment by Type
2.3 PET/MRI System Consumption by Type
2.4 PET/MRI System Segment by Application
2.5 PET/MRI System Consumption by Application
3 Global PET/MRI System by Players
3.1 Global PET/MRI System Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global PET/MRI System Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global PET/MRI System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
No. of Pages: – 134
