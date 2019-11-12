Global PET Packaging Market 2019 Emerging Market Size, Future Trends, Growth, and Opportunity

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “PET Packaging Market” report provides detailed analysis and competitive analysis by region and other main information like a manufacturing process, raw material, and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. PET Packaging Market report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering till the 2023. The Report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets.

The PET Packaging market is predicted to develop CAGR at 3.83% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The PET Packaging market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Rising popularity of lightweight packaging to emerge as major trend in the market . Increase in R&D activities, to develop new lightweight packaging to reduce wastage and enhance end-user usability, is gaining momentum. Lightweight packaging is both cost-effective and recyclable in nature. For instance, glass packaging solution is heavy. It is cumbersome to transport products packed in glasses. This packaging solution also increases the cost of production and bottling. Therefore, goods manufacturers are moving toward the adoption of lightweight plastic packaging. Ouranalysts have predicted that the PET packaging market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of PET Packaging:

Amcor

Gerresheimer

RPC Group

Silgan Holdings