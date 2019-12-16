Global Petrochemical Market 2020: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Size, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Petrochemical Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Petrochemical market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Petrochemicals are an essential part of commodities used in daily lives. They are used in various end-use industries, ranging from manufacturing to consumer goods. Petrochemicals are chemical compounds derived from petroleum and other hydrocarbons, which are obtained from crude oil and natural gas..

Petrochemical Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

British Petroleum

Chevron Phillips Chemical

CNPC

SINOPEC

DuPont

ExxonMobil

INEOS

LyondellBasell

Shell Global

SABIC

Dow and many more. Petrochemical Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Petrochemical Market can be Split into:

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Xylene

Toluene

Vinyls

Styrene

Methanol. By Applications, the Petrochemical Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Textile

Construction

Industrial

Medical

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics