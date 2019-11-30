Global Petroleum Asphalt Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

Global “Petroleum Asphalt Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Petroleum Asphalt Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13813422

About of Petroleum Asphalt:

Petroleum asphalt is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid that is present in most petroleum crude oils and in some natural deposits. Petroleum crude oil is a complex mixture of a great many different hydrocarbons. Petroleum asphalt is defined as that part of crude oil which is separated from the higher-boiling hydrocarbons in crude oil by precipitation upon the addition of lower-boiling hydrocarbon solvents such as propane, pentane, hexane or petroleum asphalt. The precipitated material consists of asphaltenes which have an average molecular weight of about (800 – 2500 g/mole) and exist in the form of flat sheets of polyaromatic condensed rings with short aliphatic chains.

Petroleum Asphalt Market Manufactures:

ExxonMobil

Cnooc

Sinopec

CNPC

ConocoPhillips

CRH

Pasargad Oil Company

Marathon Oil

Petrobras

Total

Valero

Rosneft

Axeon

SK

Tipco

IOCL

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Pemex

Suncor Energy

Repsol

Nynas

HPCL

KoÃ§ Holding

Shell

LOTOS

Husky Energy Major Classification:

Paving Petroleum Asphalt

Industrial Petroleum Asphalt Major Applications:

Paving

Roofing

Other The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India. Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813422 Scope of Report:

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world petroleum asphalt industry. The main players are ExxonMobil, Shell, Cnooc, Sinopec, ConocoPhillips, CRH and Pasargad Oil Company. The global production of petroleum asphalt will increase to 180.26 M MT in 2018 from 134.64 M MT in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.01%.

In consumption market, North America, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these three regions occupied 66.23% of the global consumption volume in total.

Petroleum asphalt has two grades, which include paving petroleum asphalt and industrial petroleum asphalt. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With versatility of petroleum asphalt, the downstream application industries will need more petroleum asphalt products. So, petroleum asphalt has a huge market potential in the future.

The major raw materials for petroleum asphalt are crude oil. Fluctuations in the price of crude oil will impact on the production cost of petroleum asphalt. The production cost of petroleum asphalt is also an important factor which could impact the price of petroleum asphalt.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Petroleum Asphalt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 72700 million US$ in 2024, from 48800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.