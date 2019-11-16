Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “Pharmaceutical Equipment Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Due to a wide range of pharmaceutical equipment product categories and a customized business model generally adopted by enterprises, there is no one or a few pharmaceutical equipment companies capable of controlling the entire market, the industry concentration is low.

The classification of Pharmaceutical Equipment includes API Equipment, Preparation Machinery, Medicinal Crushing Machine, Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery, Pharmaceutical Water Equipment, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery, Drug Testing Equipment and Other, and the proportion of Preparation Machinery in 2016 is about 28%.

Europe region is the largest Consumption of Pharmaceutical Equipment, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Equipment, enjoying consumptions market share nearly 26% in 2016. China has related higher growth rate.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Bosch

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Shinwa

ACG

Tofflon

Bausch+Stroebel

GEA

Truking

Chinasun

Bohle

Sejong Pharmatech

SK Group Pharmaceutical Equipment Market by Types

API Equipment

Preparation Machinery

Medicinal Crushing Machine

Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery

Pharmaceutical Water Equipment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery

Drug Testing Equipment

Other Pharmaceutical Equipment Market by Applications

Pharmaceutical Company