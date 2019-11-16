 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Pharmaceutical Equipment

GlobalPharmaceutical Equipment Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Due to a wide range of pharmaceutical equipment product categories and a customized business model generally adopted by enterprises, there is no one or a few pharmaceutical equipment companies capable of controlling the entire market, the industry concentration is low.
The classification of Pharmaceutical Equipment includes API Equipment, Preparation Machinery, Medicinal Crushing Machine, Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery, Pharmaceutical Water Equipment, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery, Drug Testing Equipment and Other, and the proportion of Preparation Machinery in 2016 is about 28%.
Europe region is the largest Consumption of Pharmaceutical Equipment, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Equipment, enjoying consumptions market share nearly 26% in 2016. China has related higher growth rate.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens
  • Bosch
  • Sartorius
  • Shimadzu
  • Shinwa
  • ACG
  • Tofflon
  • Bausch+Stroebel
  • GEA
  • Truking
  • Chinasun
  • Bohle
  • Sejong Pharmatech
  • SK Group

    Pharmaceutical Equipment Market by Types

  • API Equipment
  • Preparation Machinery
  • Medicinal Crushing Machine
  • Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery
  • Pharmaceutical Water Equipment
  • Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery
  • Drug Testing Equipment
  • Other

    Pharmaceutical Equipment Market by Applications

  • Pharmaceutical Company
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Pharmaceutical Equipment Segment by Type

    2.3 Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Type

    2.4 Pharmaceutical Equipment Segment by Application

    2.5 Pharmaceutical Equipment Consumption by Application

    3 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment by Players

    3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 159

