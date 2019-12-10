Global Pharmaceutical Grade Pullulan Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Pullulan is produced by fermentation from aureobasidium pullulans. Similarly dextran, xanthan gum, it is an extracellular water-soluble viscous polysaccharide.

Hayashibara

KOPL

Meihua Group

Freda

Kangnaxin

Hierand Biotech

Henbo Bio-technology

Types:
High Purity Pullulan

High Purity Pullulan

Applications:
Haemostatic

Haemostatic

Vaccine Protective Agent

Blood Anticoagulant Medical Materials