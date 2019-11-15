Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes process like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and table top counters. The pharmacy automation not only streamline pharmacy workflow and reduce the risk of errors, they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.

North America is also the largest consumer of pharmacy automation. In 2017, the consumption of pharmacy automation is about 66511 units in North America; its proportion of total global consumption exceeds 49%. Europe has witnessed a major chunk of the consumption of pharmacy automation in the world.

BD

Baxter International

Swisslog

Omnicell

YUYAMA

TOSHO

Takazono

Parata

Innovation

ScriptPro

Talyst

TCGRx

Cerner

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market by Types

AutomatedÂ MedicationÂ Dispensing

AutomatedÂ PackagingÂ andÂ Labeling

AutomatedÂ StorageÂ andÂ Retrieval

AutomatedÂ MedicationÂ Compounding

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market by Applications

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy