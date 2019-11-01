Global Pharmacy Retailing Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Pharmacy Retailing is drugs sold in the retail and bought on the internet, not in the hospital.

The global average gross margin of pharmacy retailing is in the fluctuation trend, from 12.35% in 2011 to 11.58% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The type of pharmacy retailing includes on-line and off-line. The proportion of off-line in 2015 is about 92.3%, and the proportion of on-line in 2015 is about 7.87%.

North America region is the largest consumption of pharmacy retailing, with a sales revenue market share nearly 44.6% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of pharmacy retailing, enjoying sales revenue market share about 22.6% in 2015.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CVS

Walgreen

Rite Aid

Loblaw

Diplomat

Ahold

AinPharmaciez

Guoda Drugstore

Yixintang

Pharmacy Retailing Market by Types

On-line

Pharmacy Retailing Market by Applications

OTC