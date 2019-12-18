Global Phosphonate Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

Phosphonates are a class of chelating agents and scale inhibitors, which structurally have the phosphonic acid group âPO3H2 in common. They are used in household cleaning products, personal care products, institutional cleaners and industrial cleaning processes, and as water treatment additives in various applications.

Raw materials of phosphonate are phosphorus trichloride, acetic acid, ammonium chloride, phosphorous acid and diethylenetriamine. Those raw materials are mainly concentrated in China. So, manufacturers of phosphonate are mainly in China. In addition, India is also a major production region. Global major suppliers in this industry are Italmatch Chemicals, Aquapharm Chemicals, Zeel Product, Qingshuiyuan Technology, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies, Jianghai Environmental Protection, WW Group, Changzhou Kewei Fine Chemicals, Excel Industries, Manhar Specaalities, Shandong Xintai Water Treatment Technology, Zaozhuang Kerui Chemicals, Changzhou Yuanquan Hongguang Chemical, Yichang Kaixiang Chemical.

ATMP

HEDP

DTPMP

Other Phosphonate Market by Applications

Water Treatment

I&I Cleaner