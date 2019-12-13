Global Phosphorescent Pigments Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global "Phosphorescent Pigments Market" Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Phosphorescent Pigments Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Phosphorescent Pigments Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market.

About Phosphorescent Pigments:

Phosphorescence pigment is a specific type of photoluminescence related to fluorescence pigment. Unlike fluorescence, a phosphorescent material does not immediately re-emit the radiation it absorbs.Usually, the short persistence phosphorescent pigment takes zinc sulfide as base and copper as activator. While, for long persistence phosphorescent pigment, alkaline earth aluminate or alkaline earth silicate will be the base and rare earth ions become the activator.

Phosphorescent Pigments Market Manufactures:

DayGlo

Nemoto Lumi-Materials Company

AllureGlow

ORCO

Iridron

Luming Technology Group

Jinan Xinyue

Shiyatu

Zhongbang

Lightleader

Yeming Science & Technology

Hali Industrial

Phosphorescent Pigments Market Types:

Short Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment

Long Persistence Phosphorescent Pigment Phosphorescent Pigments Market Applications:

Indicator & Marker

Home Appliance & Electronic Parts

Paints & Coatings

Inks

Textile

Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038064 The Report provides in depth research of the Phosphorescent Pigments Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Phosphorescent Pigments Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis. Scope of Phosphorescent Pigments Market Report:

Generally, phosphorescent pigment can be broadly categorized into two types: short persistence phosphorescent pigment and long persistence phosphorescent pigment, based on the glowing time. Production of long persistence phosphorescent pigment accounts for the largest market share, with 66% market share in 2016. Since the synthesis of the strontium aluminate phosphor, a phosphor far exceeding the traditional sulfide phosphor in brightness, persistent time, and chemical durability, new non-radioactive long lasting phosphor materials received rapidly growing interest, especially the rare-earth-doped alkaline-earth aluminates. In the future, the market share of long persistence phosphorescent pigment will continue to increase.

Phosphorescent pigment is a kind of pigment, which is different from fluorescent pigment in essence. Zinc sulfide or alkaline earth aluminate/alkaline earth silicate is usually chosen as the base of phosphorescent pigment while copper or rare earth is chosen as activator accordingly. Phosphorescent pigment can be used in indicator & marker, home appliance & electronic parts, paints & coatings, writing & printing inks, textile as well as other industries. Globally, in 2016, 35.80% of phosphorescent pigment was consumed during the manufacturing of indicator and marker, while 21.26% and 17.67% were respectively consumed in home appliance & electronic part as well as inks.

The worldwide market for Phosphorescent Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 75 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.