Global Phosphorus Pentachloride Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Global “Phosphorus Pentachloride Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Phosphorus Pentachloride Market also studies the global Phosphorus Pentachloride market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Phosphorus Pentachloride:

Phosphorus pentachloride is one of the most important phosphorus chlorides, others being PCl3 and POCl3. They are widely used in pharmaceutical industry, dye industry and chemical industry.

Phosphorus Pentachloride Market by Manufactures:

ianping Chemicals

Sino-Phos Group

Tongshan Hongda Fine Chemical

Jiangxi Jixiang Pharmchemical Co.

Ltd.

Qualified: content≥98.0%

First grade: content≥99.0%

High class products: content≥99.5% Phosphorus Pentachloride Market Applications:

Pharmaceutical industry

Dye Industry

Chemical industry

Phosphorus pentachloride production has lower technology barrier and is labor-intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world phosphorus pentachloride industry, especially in China. The main market players are Xuzhou Weiruipu Chemical, Xuzhou Hongda Chemical, Xuzhou Jianping Chemical, UPL, etc. The production of phosphorus pentachloride will increase from 126653 MT in 2011 to 173796 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 6.55%. Global phosphorus pentachloride capacity utilization rate remained at around 71.46% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Phosphorus Pentachloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.