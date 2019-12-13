Global Photonic IC Market 2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

About Photonic IC:

A photonic integrated circuit (PIC) or integrated optical circuit is a device that integrates multiple (at least two) photonic functions and as such is similar to an electronic integrated circuit. The major difference between the two is that a photonic integrated circuit provides functions for information signals imposed on optical wavelengths typically in the visible spectrum or near infrared 850 nm-1650 nm.

Top Key Players of Photonic IC Market:

Infinera

Alcatel-Lucent

Avago

NeoPhotonics

HUAWEI

Cisco

Ciena

Intel

Oclaro

JDS Uniphase

Finisar

Luxtera

Mellanox

OneChip

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration Major Applications covered in the Photonic IC Market report are:

Optical Communication

Sensing

Biophotonics

Others Scope of Photonic IC Market:

On the one hand, today photonic integration is emerging as a new standard for providing cost effective and high-performance miniaturized and optical systems for a wide range of applications. The use of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) enables system designers and manufacturers to unite various optical devices such as modulators, optical amplifiers, lasers, and multiplexers into a single package, thereby making the overall system compact and reduce its cost. As cost is a supremely important factor for both manufacturers and end users, this demand for photonic integrated circuits is expected to see a heightened rise over the coming years.

On the other hand, chip manufacturers all over the world are striving to enhance power efficiency by reducing power consumption and to achieve this, the use of PICs in the circuitry. PICs are increasingly being preferred over optical fiber communication systems. Owing to their benefits such as low power consumption, superior flexibility, and low latency, the application areas of photonic integrated circuits are expected to increase in the future.

The photonic integrated circuits market is still in its nascent stage and thus, with growing prospects in the future, the number of players in the market is likely to increase and this will result in a high level of threat from new entrants in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Photonic IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.8% over the next five years, will reach 1800 million US$ in 2024, from 500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.